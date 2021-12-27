Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid are quietly finding their feet again under Carlo Ancelotti.

While it would be hyperbolic to claim that Real have completely fallen away in recent years, it's not unreasonable to say that they've not really been in Champions League contention since 2019.

However, that could all change in the 2021/22 campaign with Los Blancos undergoing an unforeseen surge under a manager in Ancelotti who looked to have gone off the boil at Everton.

Real Madrid's rise under Ancelotti

Give or take the shock defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol, Ancelotti has hitherto overseen an almost perfect season with Real sitting safely in the Champions League round of 16 and top of the La Liga table.

All this is to say that things are really looking up for Madristas at the moment and the terrifying thing is that their prospects in the 2022/23 season are even scarier than their contemporary hopes.

Why? Well, that's because Real are looking at some truly lucrative transfer activity next year with the world's two most exciting young players both linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

Exciting transfer plans for 2022

Not only does Kylian Mbappe look nailed on to sign for Real when his contract runs out at Paris Saint-Germain, but Erling Braut Haaland has also been tipped with a move to the Spanish capital.

With Marca claiming that Haaland will be available for a 'fee that is well within reach' for Real at €75 million next summer, Florentino Perez might well have hit the lottery at the rate we're going.

Marry that to Los Blancos reportedly emerging as 'favourites' to exploit Antonio Rudiger's contract situation at Chelsea and Real could be on the verge of assembling a truly insane starting XI.

Naturally, to make this even vaguely feasible with wages, big earners like Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Marcelo might have to bite the bullet, but staging a 2022 fire sale could well be worth the hit.

Real's potential 2022/23 XI

However, before we tunnel too deeply into the rabbit hole of Real's hopes for next season, let's put our realistic hats on and imagine how Los Blancos might actually line up in August 2022.

And call us boring, but we just can't see a world where Haaland and Mbappe are airdropped into the squad in the space of one summer when you consider Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior's form.

We'd love to be proven wrong, don't get it twisted, but here's the potential XI that we can really believe lining up in the famous white jersey when the 2022/23 season kicks off right here:

Surely that line-up wins the Champions League, right?

Ready to tear apart the Champions League

Ok, ok, ok, I'll pump the brakes a little bit because PSG's form this season is the perfect illustration of how building an outrageous XI on paper doesn't necessarily translate to a world-class team unit.

However, we're inclined to think that the surgical and impactful additions of only Rudiger and Mbappe makes for a far less jarring transition, building upon the promise of 2021/22 so far.

Besides, it's hardly boring that we've not added Haaland when you consider that Benzema and Vinicius have a barely-comprehensive 47 goal contributions between them already this season.

So, when you chuck in Mbappe and Rudiger to that equation, do I lean towards thinking that they'd have enough brawn to the bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool? Yes, yes, I do.

Maybe that will come to look silly in less than a year's time, but the moral of the story is that Real are on the verge of dominating European football all over again. Strap yourselves in.

