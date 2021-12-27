Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes has stressed that Premier League players need at least two days off between matches to recover.

Hayes will be part of Amazon Prime Video’s punditry team when Leicester face Liverpool on December 28th at the King Power stadium, and she spoke with GiveMeSport Women ahead of the fixture.

Like many Premier League clubs at the moment, both Leicester and Liverpool have struggled with outbreaks of Covid, which has vastly limited the number of players available for selection.

The Foxes had as many as nine reported positive cases last week, and though the majority have now returned, crucial first-team members, such as Harvey Barnes, will not return in time for the game against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Klopp’s side have faced similar problems. Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Thiago all missed Liverpool’s EFL Cup win against Leicester on December 22nd due to being in isolation. All four have reportedly returned to training now, though it is unclear how many will feature at the King Power.

Given the number of Covid related absences Premier League clubs have been forced to contend with in recent weeks, Hayes believes it’s almost impossible to predict results when player availability can change almost instantaneously.

“I think one thing's for certain,” said the Chelsea Women’s boss. “The amount of fixtures in this period means that it's incredibly unpredictable to predict an outcome, knowing that COVID and injuries will play a key factor.

“You know, we don't know what teams are going to be put out. I think the team that manages to get more of their consistent starting lineups will be considered the favourites. None of us will know that until kickoff time tomorrow.”

It’s not just Covid related problems that some clubs are struggling with recently. The incessant Christmas schedule has caused anger among certain Premier League managers, including new Man United boss Ralf Rangnick and Klopp, who argued the limited gap between fixtures is “ridiculous.”

Liverpool’s game against Leeds on Boxing Day was postponed because of Covid but Leicester’s match against City went ahead as the Foxes suffered a humiliating 6-3 defeat.

Brendan Rodgers was without almost all of his first-choice defenders and saw Ricardo Pereira suffer a devastating leg break.

Now, just two days later, his depleted squad must play again, against a Liverpool side who have not had a match for almost a week.

Hayes believes this isn’t sufficient time for players to recover and emphasised that Covid enforced absences have only heightened the difficulties managers are facing right now.

“I think that you need two days minimum to recover from a game. So it's challenging but what has made it trickier is Covid, which springs an unpredictability to being able to utilize [squad] depth because some teams might not have that depth at this moment in time. So the fixture congestion, makes it difficult.

“If you're down to the bare bones of 14 [or] 15 players to play to in 48 hours, I think Covid is the biggest concern because as we know, it's unpredictable how quickly players will recover from that. For some, it might be immediate and for some, it might take some time.”

Klopp’s squad depth concerns are only likely to grow with a number of key players, including Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, set to be unavailable for over a month because of their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Leeds’ Rafinha have allegedly both been identified as potential targets, though Hayes doesn’t think Liverpool necessarily need to make panic signings.

“It takes time to settle players,” she said. “Klopp has a great group and some great youngsters –– sometimes bringing in players at this time of the year doesn't translate into anything successful because in most situations it takes players months to be able to settle.

“Klopp’s got an amazing group and I'm sure he knows what potential he has beyond those players that are going away.”

Though Hayes stressed the difficulty in predicting results, the domestic treble-winning manager edged towards a Liverpool victory when questioned. “I’m going to go, Liverpool, 2-1,” she stated.

Leicester vs Liverpool is live tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

