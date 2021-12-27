Rangers Quiz: Name where it all began for these 15 former Ibrox stars

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some terrific players have signed for Rangers over the years, with the likes of Ronald de Boer, Brian Laudrup, Gennaro Gattuso and many more putting pen-to-paper on deals at Ibrox.

Laudrup scored the goal against Dundee United in 1997 that won Rangers the top flight trophy, which was the club's ninth domestic title in a row, while de Boer helped fire the Gers to the Scottish crown once again during the 2002/03 season.

Going further back, Colin Stein was one of the goalscorers in the 1972 European Cup Winners Cup Final against Dynamo Moscow to ensure that Rangers were anointed kings of Europe.

This little trip down nostalgia lane has inspired GIVEMESPORT to create a rather interesting Rangers quiz - can you name which clubs these 15 former Gers players started their professional careers at?

Why not go up against your family and friends to see who can get the most correct answers? Give it a go below...

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

