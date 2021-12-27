Rangers transfer news: Fresh Alfredo Morelos claim emerges ahead of January window

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers frontman Alfredo Morelos is no longer indispensable at Ibrox and could seal his exit during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Colombian has been on the Gers' books since switching from Finnish side HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

What's the latest news involving Morelos?

The Scottish Premiership winter break was brought forward until after the Boxing Day round of fixtures and Morelos rounded off 2021 by finding the back of the net in Rangers' 2-0 victory over St Mirren.

As a result, the 25-year-old has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances since the campaign got underway, with him also contributing in the final third of the pitch in the form of four assists.

Morelos' impressive form comes after he was heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox during the summer transfer window.

According to radio station Antena 1, via The Scottish Sun, Morelos agreed personal terms with Portuguese giants Porto.

That came after it was revealed that Porto were poised to lodge a bid of £10million, but a switch failed to materialise.

What has Michael Bridge said about Morelos?

Bridge believes there is a possibility that Morelos' stay at Ibrox could come to an end before the transfer window slams shut at the end of January.

The Sky Sports reporter is unsure as to what the future holds for the 11-cap Colombia international.

He reckons Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was placed in charge last month, would be able to cope without Morelos in his squad.

When asked about whether Morelos could move onto pastures new during the January transfer window, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't know. I think, looking at Morelos as well, he's not the ultimate must stay anymore."

Do Rangers need to sell Morelos?

Morelos is set to enter the final 18 months of his Rangers contract as it is not due to expire until the summer of 2023, so there is no immediate need to cash in while they can.

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam told the PLZ Football Show, via the Daily Record, that his former employers would stand to recoup as little as £6million for his services if they opt to sell.

That would fall some way short of the £16million they were offered by French outfit Lille last year, with the Gers refusing to sell as they hoped to pocket £20million.

Morelos has now scored 107 goals for Rangers, having reached the three-figure milestone earlier this season, so it is unlikely that they will be willing to offload Morelos unless a significant bid is tabled.

