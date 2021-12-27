Goodison transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Everton recruitment after Brands sacking

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has described Everton's recent recruitment as "bad", comparing it to Tottenham's.

Things have not gone well for the Toffees in the last couple of seasons, and Bridge has put that down to some of the players the board have signed.

What have Everton done under Farhad Moshiri?

Under owner Moshiri, Everton have been big spenders in the transfer window, although that was not the case during the summer due to financial fair play rules.

In 2019, the Merseyside club signed Alex Iwobi in a deal worth up to £34m, while the year after they brought James Rodriguez in on big wages. According to Football Insider, the Colombian was on a huge £250,000-a-week package, which is why his former side struggled to offload him.

In his debut season, Iwobi scored just the one league goal, something that was repeated the following term. As for Rodriguez, his one and only campaign at Goodison Park was plagued by injury, with the Al-Rayyan attacker missing 15 league games in total.

Both players are just a couple of examples of expensive signings who have not worked out for Everton, with former director of football Marcel Brands paying the price after his recent dismissal.

What has Bridge said about Everton's recruitment?

Bridge has compared Everton's recent recruitment to Tottenham's, suggesting that money has been spent by the club's board but just not in a good way.

For context, Spurs signed Tanguy Ndombele for a £53.8m club record fee back in 2019, but the Frenchman has really struggled at times, making just 12 league starts in his first season in north London.

Steven Bergwijn also joined Tottenham that season for £27m, arriving from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window, and made an instant impact after scoring on his debut against Manchester City. However, the following campaign, he managed to find the back of the net just once in 35 appearances.

Comparing the two Premier League outfits, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "I know Everton fans are singing sack the board, sack the board, but they have spent money. I think it's quite similar to Tottenham, really, where the recruitment's just been so bad."

Do Everton have any success stories?

Not all of Everton's expensive signings have disappointed, though. Richarlison was signed for £50m from Watford the same year Iwobi joined the club and has scored over 40 goals.

Lucas Digne is currently having his difficulties with Rafael Benitez, but the 28-year-old has been a success, too. Last season, he registered seven assists in the Premier League, which is an impressive feat for a full-back.

It shows that Everton can spot talent; they just need to be more consistent.

