Southampton Quiz: 15 simple questions every Saints fan should know the answers to

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

How much do you know about Southampton Football Club? Why not put your knowledge to the test in GIVEMESPORT's ultimate Saints quiz.

Can you remember the days of The Dell, or moving into St Mary's and winning promotion back to the Premier League after beating Coventry City there?

Perhaps your mind can go even further back to other big matches played, such as cup finals at Wembley or finishing as top flight runners-up in the 1980s.

Or do you remember some of the many big names who put pen-to-paper and famously signed for the club, like Peter Shilton and Kevin Keegan?

There have been plenty of defining moments throughout the history of Southampton and GIVEMESPORT's quiz covers many of them.

So why not see if you can get full marks in today's Saints teaser: 15 questions on Southampton that every true Saints fan should know the answers to.

Be sure to compare your score with family and friends, before posting the results on social media!

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

News Now - Sport News