Wolves transfer news: 'Really interesting' potential swap deal involving Adama Traore

Journalist Luke Hatfield has refused to rule out the possibility of Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to negotiate a swap deal which would see Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes head to Molineux in exchange for Adama Traore.

Bruno Lage, who was appointed as Wolves' head coach during the summer, will get the opportunity to strengthen his options when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Guedes?

It has been claimed by Spanish news outlet Cadena Ser, via Sports Lens, that Wolves could sign Guedes for as little as £22million.

That comes after the Premier League club have previously been linked with the 29-cap Portugal international.

Guedes was offered to Wolves in April and despite head coach Nuno Espirito Santo's exit at the end of last season, links to Molineux have continued.

It was reported that the possibility of concluding a player exchange deal involving Rafa Mir was explored in August, with Guedes' agent Jorge Mendes also telling Valencia to expect an imminent bid.

However, a switch failed to materialise and the 25-year-old winger has gone on to score six goals and record an additional four assists in 18 appearances this season.

Guedes, who is valued at £22.5million by Transfermarkt, is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Guedes?

Hatfield is unsure as to whether Wolves would succeed in attempting to complete a swap deal involving wingers Guedes and Traore in January.

Guedes has been more productive in the final third of the pitch this term, with Traore still awaiting his first goal or assist.

However, Hatfield is intrigued by the possibility of Wolves being able to pull off a transfer which would see Guedes and Traore switch employers.

When asked whether a player exchange could be on the cards, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Maybe. I mean, that would be a really interesting one."

Why could a swap deal involving Guedes and Traore be possible?

Valencia are thought to be interested in taking eight-cap Spain international Traore back to his homeland, with respected football journalist Ekrem Konur suggesting last month that the La Liga side were preparing to lodge a bid ahead of the transfer window reopening.

It comes with Traore entering the final year-and-a-half of his £43,000-per-week agreement at Molineux and the club appearing to be no closer in their bid for him to pen an extended contract.

However, Valencia are not the 25-year-old's only suitors as Barcelona have joined Liverpool in pursuing the wide-man.

