Roy Keane is one of the hardest people to please in football.

Infamous for his uncompromising style across both his playing and punditry careers, the Manchester United legend is only ever a few seconds away from reminding everyone of his high standards.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, by the way, but it does mean that Keane has dished out what many would consider to be harsh criticisms since he swapped the pitch for a television studio.

Liverpool 3-0 Maribor

And there's perhaps no better demonstration of this trend than the fact that one of Keane's finest one-liners was actually critical of Liverpool on the night of a 3-0 Champions League win.

While the Reds' victory over Maribor in November 2017 might not have been much to write home about, Keane came out swinging with a cutting analysis of Jurgen Klopp's men nonetheless.

In an all-time classic moment from everyone's favourite Irishman, Keane remarked that Liverpool nonplussed him to such an extent that he wouldn't even watch them in his own back garden.

Keane's putdown of Liverpool

"It's hard to figure out Liverpool at the moment," he explained on ITV. "It's hard to get excited about them. To me, they are going nowhere fast.

"They're neat and tidy, but defensively... come the end of the season when the prizes are being given out, Liverpool will be nowhere near them.

"If Liverpool were playing out in my back garden, I wouldn't watch them. They're just drifting. Drifting nowhere."

You've got to say that it's a brilliant line and it's no wonder that Lee Dixon burst out in laughter.

Keane defends his comments

However, the comments didn't go down well with everyone and Keane, who was then part of the coaching team for the Republic of Ireland, was asked to explain his assertion shortly afterwards.

During a press conference on Ireland duties, Keane said of the comments: “It was a bit of tongue in cheek. Anyone who has ever spoken to me about football will tell you the huge respect I have for Liverpool.

“My comments were tongue in cheek and hopefully people will see it that way. People should lighten up a little.”

Classic Keane

However, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool took Keane's words personally as they went on to reach the Champions League final just a few months later with a much-improved defence.

To be fair, Keane did give credit where credit was due as the Reds went all the way to Kiev with Virgil van Dijk shoring up their back-line, but the back garden comment certainly didn't age well.

Ok, actually, it didn't age from a footballing perspective, but it sure as heck aged well from an entertainment point of view. Never change, Roy, never change.

