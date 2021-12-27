Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £27m star's Spurs future ahead of January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge thinks it is on Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn to prove that he still has a future in north London.

The 24-year-old has barely featured following Antonio Conte's arrival, failing to start in any of the Italian's first five league fixtures in charge, and has been linked with a return to the Netherlands.

What is the latest on Bergwijn's future?

The Times reported at the start of December that Ajax are interested in signing Bergwijn, who cost Spurs £27m back in 2020.

While Bergwijn has been overlooked by Conte in the Premier League, he did start in Tottenham's recent 2-1 win against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and managed to make a good impact.

On the night, the Netherlands international was able to score to help his side win and set up an exciting semi-final tie with Chelsea.

For that, he was rewarded some minutes in the 3-0 triumph against Crystal Palace over the weekend, coming on to replace Harry Kane up front in the second half.

Ultimately, it is quite the twist, with it initially seeming like Conte was not too keen on Bergwijn after the Dutch media (via Sport Witness) had suggested that there had been little dialogue between the two.

What has Bridge said about Bergwijn?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge believes it is now down to Bergwijn to prove that he still has a future at Tottenham and has what it takes to player under Conte.

On the former PSV Eindhoven man, the Sky Sports reporter told GMS: "It's on Bergwijn, isn't it? It's on him to do it."

Does Bergwijn have something to offer to Tottenham?

Bergwijn certainly proved he has something to offer with his goal against West Ham, while Conte has said he does have a role for the player, suggesting that he could play back-up to striker Kane for the time being.

"I like to have a point of reference as No.9. Steven is working and we are utilising him also in this position [and] in the three positions off the striker. Steven could be a good option on the day that I want to give a rest to Harry," Conte told the Evening Standard.

You would have to question, though, if playing up front would satisfy Bergwijn. And even if it does, how often is the attacker going to get the opportunity to play there?

When fit, Kane is always going to start for Spurs. The England captain only missed one of the north London club's first 10 league fixtures this season, despite his lack of form that saw him score just one goal during that run, showing how valued he is.

Furthermore, it still would not be a surprise if Bergwijn did decide to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the winter transfer window.

