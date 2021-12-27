Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football is sometimes about more than just 22 men kicking around a ball for 90 minutes.

That was evidenced during Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

At half-time at Loftus Road, a young QPR fan was welcomed onto the pitch to celebrate finally beating Leukaemia.

The moment, which was truly heart-warming, saw the young fan named Felix and his older sister come onto the pitch after 45 minutes to ring a ball.

This signalled a brilliant moment for Felix, who celebrating the end of his three-year battle with Leukaemia.

As you can see in the clip below, the crowd cheers loudly as Felix rang the bell, celebrating this fantastic moment with the youngster.

The reaction to the clip, as expected, has been absolutely fantastic, with fans across social media genuinely over the moon for Felix.

The moment was so special that a Bournemouth fan tweeted that despite the win taking his side back to the top of the Championship, this was his moment of the evening.

Not that it's important, but QPR were not able to send young Felix home with a win at Loftus Park this afternoon.

Thanks to a first-half strike from Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth were able to pick up a 1-0 win over the London side.

As noted earlier, the win takes Bournemouth to the top of the Championship, with Scott Parker's side sitting on 46 points.

Fulham, who currently sit in second place, have 45 points, although the London outfit have a game in hand over Bournemouth.

By comparison, QPR currently occupy seventh spot in England's second division, amassing 35 points after 22 games so far this campaign.

