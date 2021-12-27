Gunners transfer news: 163-game star 'finished at Arsenal' after big Arteta decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ex-Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer reckons that Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang's Arsenal career is over.

Aubameyang, who made the £56m switch to north London from Borussia Dortmund almost four years ago, hasn't played for the Gunners since the beginning of December and his fortunes don't appear likely to improve any time soon.

Therefore, Palmer believes that the Gabonese striker might have played his last game for the club.

What happened to Aubameyang?

The frontman, who's played 163 games for Arsenal, was already enduring a poor season, scoring four goals in 14 top-flight outings.

However, the 32-year-old's campaign took a sudden turn for the worse when he was dropped for the squad ahead of the game against Southampton on 11 December. Mikel Arteta revealed that Aubameyang's absence was due to a disciplinary breach before stripping him of the captaincy less than five days later and once again leaving him out of the squad for the win over West Ham.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Since Aubameyang's incident, he hasn't been involved in a single game in any competition, but his absence hasn't been felt, with the Gunners winning five games on the bounce, scoring 19 goals in the process, including 14 in their previous three.

The experienced striker has since been strongly linked with a move away from Arsenal in January.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Aubameyang is one of three frontmen that Juventus are keen on signing next month, in a list that includes Manchester United Anthony Martial.

With Aubameyang's situation unlikely to get any better, Palmer thinks that the striker is "finished" at the Emirates Stadium.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Palmer say about Aubameyang?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's finished at Arsenal, there's no way back for him at Arsenal, that's for sure."

The Football Terrace: Arsenal don't miss Aubameyang AT ALL!

Are Arsenal missing Aubameyang?

In the long run, Arsenal are likely to miss someone who's been their main source of goals from pretty much the minute he walked through the door.

1 of 15 Which club did Marc Overmars start his professional career at? Go Ahead Eagles Ajax Feyenoord PSV Eindhoven

But Arsenal are scoring goals for fun in his absence, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all chipping in to help Arteta's men emerges as serious top four contenders over the festive period.

With both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract next summer, there's no doubt that strikers might be on Arsenal's wish-list next month, but in terms of coping without Aubameyang, the Gunners are managing just fine.

News Now - Sport News