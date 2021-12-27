Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United returned to action for the first time in 16 days against Newcastle United on Monday evening.

But they were extremely poor in the first half at St James' Park.

Ralf Rangnick's side started extremely slowly and fell behind after just seven minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin cut inside from the left and produced a brilliant finish that found the corner of the net.

Newcastle had the better of the play for the remainder of the half but there were no further goals.

Rangnick would have wanted a reaction in the second half but he didn't get it from his side as it was more of the same.

With United struggling to get going, frustrations got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo as he produced a tough challenge on Ryan Fraser in the 57th minute.

Ronaldo sprinted across the pitch to try and retrieve a loose ball before booting Fraser.

View the moment below...

He was shown a booking. He was perhaps lucky to avoid a red card.

It's not the first time this season that the 36-year-old has produced a tough challenge with his side up against the wall.

Ronaldo's mood would have improved shortly after when United equalised.

Edinson Cavani was substituted on at half-time and it was the Uruguayan who restored parity with 19 minutes remaining.

Newcastle could have won it late on but David de Gea produced a fine save to deny Miguel Almiron.

There were no further goals as the two sides shared the spoils.

United remain in seventh with 28 points, while Newcastle are 17 points further back in 19th.

