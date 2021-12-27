Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite several positive COVID-19 results of late, WWE talent has told they don't have to test for the virus anymore.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE talent has been informed that weekly testing for COVID-19 is no longer required.

The report does note that, as of right now, it's unclear whether or not talent have to be vaccinated for the new rule to apply to them:

We've also learned that WWE main roster also got an email being informed that weekly testing isn't required. We were not told if there was a vaccination qualifier added to that ruling.

The report goes on to say that the new rule "didn't sit well" with many of the wrestlers that Fightful had spoken to on Monday.

This ruling didn't sit well with several within the company that Fightful heard from on Monday, considering how short-handed the company is with COVID infections as is.

This isn't just a new rule for the main roster, as NXT talent was informed that they no longer had to test for COVID-19.

Talent at the Performance Center previously had to test twice each week, but that isn't the case anymore with the new ruling:

Performance Center talent was informed this past weekend that they're no longer requiring the twice-weekly COVID testing that had previously been mandatory

This comes less than 24 hours, as can be seen above, after Seth Rollins announced that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

Rollins is believed to be just one of several WWE Superstars with COVID-19 at the moment, with WWE reportedly dealing with somewhat of an outbreak.

With WWE Day 1 taking place on Saturday night, WWE will be hoping that all of the impacted wrestlers produced negative tests over the coming days.

