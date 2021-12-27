Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A WWE dream match took place at a live event this weekend between Edge and Kevin Owens.

WWE put on its traditional December 26 live event at the iconic Madison Square Garden last night.

The show was headlined by a Steel Cage match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Kevin Owens.

Owens and Edge have spoken about their desire to work together before, and they did last night for the first time at the non-televised event.

The match was not slated to take place originally, but Edge had to be brought on after several WWE stars were pulled from the show.

Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Big E, all of whom were slated to wrestle on the show, didn't end up appearing.

While the live event was taking place, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to reveal that he's tested positive for COVID-19, which is obviously why he didn't appear on the show.

NXT talent also had to be drafted into the show to make up for the numbers, with Tommaso Ciampa defending his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne.

A recent tweet from reliable Twitter source WrestleVotes suggested that many wrestlers on the card for Day 1 pay-per-view are isolating.

The Twitter account stated that if the show took place today, many of the scheduled matches wouldn't be able to take place.

