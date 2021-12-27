Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United certainly weren't at their best during the Premier League draw with Newcastle United on Monday night.

With the Ralf Rangnick era still within what would typically be the new-manager-bounce phase, the Red Devils would have been feeling confident about taking three points from St. James' Park.

However, despite Newcastle having consistently been one of the league's worst performers this season, Eddie Howe oversaw a very impressive display that saw them share the spoils.

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd

If anything, the hosts will be disappointed that they didn't take all three points because they were only a few fantastic David de Gea saves away from winning the game quite comfortably.

In the end, Edinson Cavani's second goal of the season ensured that United had something to show for their own efforts, but it was largely a disappointing night under Rangnick's stewardship.

And with their first-half performance proving particularly dire, United's struggles in the north-east can perhaps best be summarised by a moment involving Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.

When Saint-Maximin wasn't firing the Toon into the lead with a fine solo effort, he was masterminding a supreme display of showboating that summed up their opponent's early struggles.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Saint-Maximin and Joelinton turn on the style

The Frenchman took the absolute mickey out of Diogo Dalot with a series of seemingly unnecessary step-overs that will give United fans flashbacks of Cristiano Ronaldo against Arsenal in 2008.

However, things got even more embarrassing for the Red Devils when Joelinton inherited the ball from Saint-Maximin and proceeded to mug off Marcus Rashford with the cheekiest of nutmegs.

It really was a damning illustration of just how much Newcastle got the better of United during the opening 45 minutes in particular, so be sure to enjoy the hosts turning on the style down below:

It's just like watching Brazil.

The spoils are shared

It seemed fitting that Saint-Maximin and Joelinton would be the instigators of Newcastle styling on United because they were arguably the two Toon players who dropped the finest performances.

While we've come to expect that sort of flair and fancy from Saint-Maximin since he moved to England, it was also great to see Joelinton dropping yet another superb display this season.

In the end, Howe will be left kicking himself that all this potential and excitement didn't translate to victory, but there were certainly signs of improvement that Newcastle really need to hold on to.

And at the end of the day, while Saint-Maximin and Joelinton taking the mickey out of United might have been fun to watch, it's stone-cold end product that Newcastle need to avoid the drop.

