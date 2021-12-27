Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and several other WWE stars were pulled from house shows this weekend.

WWE started its post-Holiday season live event tour yesterday, but things didn't exactly go as planned.

PWInsider has noted that six members of the roster who were advertised to appear at the Madison Square Garden event on December 26 didn't end up appearing.

WWE kicked off their 2021 Holiday Tour events tonight, but the following advertised talents were absent from the tour dates: WWE Champion Big E, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Zelina Vega.

The show in New York wasn't the only live event that WWE put on yesterday.

WWE also put on a SmackDown show in Tampa, but similarly to the Raw show, PWInsider explains that some of the wrestlers who were slated to appear ended up getting pulled.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods.

Wrestlers getting pulled from the show led to several changes to the matches that were slated to take place.

As a result, Edge was brought into the Madison Square Graden show, where he faced Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match.

Owens and Edge have spoken about their desire to work with each other in the past, so this will have been a treat for those in attendance.

As for why the talent missed the show, reports have indicated that several WWE stars have tested for positive for COVID-19 recently.

The only WWE star to confirm they've tested positive for the virus lately was Seth Rollins, who took to Twitter to share the news last night,

