Arsenal Quiz: 15 simple questions every true Gunners fan should be able to answer

Are you an Arsenal fan with terrific knowledge of your club, or just a football follower who knows the beautiful game inside-out? If so, why not try GIVEMESPORT's ultimate Arsenal quiz!

The quiz looks back at the Gunners' early existence, delves into club legends and even poses questions about modern day matters at the north London club.

There have been plenty of memorable moments for the Gunners during their history, not least including becoming the 'Invincibles' as they went through a whole league campaign undefeated and beating Chelsea at Wembley to extend their lead as the team with the most FA Cups.

Moving stadiums from Highbury to the Emirates was another huge moment for the Gunners, with a club legends testimonial being the first game played in the new stadium.

If you think you're an encyclopaedia of knowledge when it comes to Arsenal, then why not give our quiz a try? Here's 15 simple questions every true Gunners supporter should know the answers to...

1 of 15 What year was the club founded? 1880 1882 1884 1886

