Chelsea Quiz: How much did Abramovich spend on these Blues stars?

One thing is for certain, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich isn't afraid to splash the cash and back his managers in the transfer market.

With such funds available, Chelsea fans have been blessed to see some of football's leading stars pull on the famous blue shirt.

Throughout the Abramovich era, the likes of Didier Drogba, Ashley Cole and John Terry have graced Stamford Bridge. But even before the Russian took over the west London club, Chelsea supporters were privy to watching Gianfranco Zola, Gianluca Vialli and Marcel Desailly amongst many more.

In more recent times, little has changed. Chelsea are still among the Premier League's biggest spenders and over the last two summers have splashed out over £300m on new signings.

And that rich history in the transfer market has allowed GIVEMESPORT to put together a quiz based on players that Chelsea have signed. So, can you remember how Chelsea spent on these 15 past and present Blues stars?

Have a crack at the quiz below...

1 of 15 How much did Chelsea buy Michael Essien for? £22.5m £24.5m £26.5m £28.5m

