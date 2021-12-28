Brighton Quiz: How much did the Seagulls spend on these 15 stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As football fans, we all love it when a new signing arrives at our club and Brighton and Hove Albion have seen their fair share of inspired additions over the years.

Back in the days when the club were playing in the Football League, they made smart signings such as Glenn Murray, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, who all helped fire them into the Championship before establishing themselves as reliable centre-forwards at top flight level.

Fast forward to the Seagulls' rise to the Premier League and Brighton have made shrewd investments in the likes of Yves Bissouma, Tariq Lamptey and Neal Maupay, with all three being important members of Graham Potter's squad despite being aged 25 or younger.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has put together an intriguing quiz for you to mull over - how much did Brighton spend on these 15 past and present Seagulls stars?

Why not have a crack at it? Be sure to let us know how you get on by sharing your score via social media!

1 of 15 How much did Brighton sign Neal Maupay for? £15m £20m £25m £30m

News Now - Sport News