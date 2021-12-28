Tottenham latest news: Daniel Levy expected to sell 128 G/A star in 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown doesn't expect Dele Alli to be a Tottenham player next season.

Despite starting the 2-2 draw with Liverpool earlier this month, the 25-year-old has been strongly linked with a January move away from north London and Brown thinks that he'll be sold in one of the next two windows.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Alli, valued at £90m by Transfermarket as recently as three years ago, might have given Conte a reminder of his capabilities against the Reds last Sunday, producing one of his best performances for some time, but Tottenham are still expected to listen to offers next month.

The midfielder looked like he might have even played his last game for Spurs following the defeat against Mura last month, but the Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, which saw the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp not fit enough to start against Liverpool, allowed Alli to earn a place in the starting XI.

But when Antonio Conte's side returned to a full bill of health, Alli was back on the bench for the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over West Ham three days later and then the Boxing Day meeting with Crystal Palace.

According to Eurosport, West Ham are interested in a shock move for the England man, whilst Newcastle have also been touted as a potential destination, although Football Insider believe that Eddie Howe's side aren't expected to push for a January move for the former MK Dons youngster.

However, Brown thinks that Alli will leave Tottenham in some capacity in the near future.

What did Brown say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't see where he fits in, he's more of a natural number 10 or maybe one of the three in midfield, who can bomb on and get forward and neither of those roles exist at Spurs in the long-term, so I wouldn't expect him to be at Spurs next season."

Can Alli still save his Tottenham career?

Football can change very quickly, but as Brown alluded to, Alli's future does appear to lie away from north London.

His display against Liverpool, which was his second-best in the league this season according to WhoScored, was a throwback performance from Alli, who reminded everyone of what he can still do at the highest level.

But following a number of years without performing consistently, a fresh start elsewhere would still appear the best option for both parties despite Alli chipping in with an impressive 128 goal involvements during his Tottenham career.

