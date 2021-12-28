Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcus Rashford, like the vast majority of his Manchester United teammates, had a night to forget away at Newcastle United on Monday evening.

The Red Devils produced one of their worst first-half performances of the season at St James’ Park. Allan Saint-Maximin opened the scoring with an excellent goal in the seventh minute as strugglers Newcastle comprehensively outplayed Ralf Rangnick’s side.

“Honestly, they’re absolutely shocking out there,” former United captain Gary Neville said on Sky Sports at half-time. “To be honest with you, they got the last manager the sack and Ralf Rangnick’s not going to get the sack, he’s only had two or three weeks with them.

“But they’ll get a lot of managers the sack if they carry on like that.”

Rashford moment summed up Man Utd's performance

United’s performance levels only marginally improved in the second half, although a Sunday League-esque moment from Rashford summed up the visitors’ night.

Running down the left flank, Rashford had time and space to pick out a cross but inexplicably leathered the ball into the Newcastle fans instead of picking out a teammate.

Was it a cross? A shot? Who knows. It was certainly an embarrassing moment for a player who hasn’t looked himself this season.

Watch the clip here:

Oh, Marcus. What on earth was that?

Like the away supporters inside the stadium, United fans on social media had their heads in their hands after witnessing Rashford’s ‘cross-shot’ - if you can even call it that.

Let’s check out some of the reaction from Twitter:

Rashford somehow remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes as United salvaged a 1-1 draw courtesy of Edinson Cavani’s 71st-minute equaliser.

Rangnick criticises Man Utd's performance vs Newcastle

"I didn't like the performance at all,” Rangnick admitted on Sky Sports after the match. “Today we didn't control the game apart from a few moments.

"It's all about energy, physicality and who wins the second balls. In all those areas, we weren't at our best. The good thing is we got a point, but the performance needs to be better.”

United find themselves seventh in the Premier League table following Monday’s 1-1 draw, seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand over the Gunners.

The Premier League giants resume their campaign against Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

