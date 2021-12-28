West Ham team news: Declan Rice tipped for new role amid David Moyes problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke thinks David Moyes could move Declan Rice into central defence as he looks to address West Ham's injury crisis at the back.

The Hammers boss is down to just Issa Diop and Craig Dawson when it comes to available centre-backs following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

How long are Ogbonna and Zouma out for?

West Ham are likely to be without Ogbonna for the rest of the season following an anterior cruciate ligament injury he picked up against Liverpool, with Moyes telling reporters and the club's official website last month that it will be hard for the 33-year-old to make a return this campaign.

Zouma's injury, picked up in the 3-2 win versus former side Chelsea, is not as serious, but the Frenchman remains sidelined with no confirmed return date.

Fortunately for the east London club, the transfer window is just around the corner, so they will be given the chance to bring in reinforcements.

Enter Giveaway

They are currently being linked with a whole host of defenders, including Manchester City's Nathan Ake, so some transfer activity is looking likely.

What has O'Rourke said about West Ham's defensive crisis?

O'Rourke, however, thinks West Ham using Rice in central defence could be another option for Moyes.

It is a position he is familiar with, with the 22-year-old having made just over 50 appearances there in his career.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's BRUTALLY HONEST take on Ralf Rangnick at Man United...

On Rice, transfer insider O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "The other option they also have, they could put Declan Rice back into central defence should their injury crisis get any worse because they've got a few midfielders in the squad."

Should Moyes consider using Rice in defence?

If West Ham pick up another injury in central defence and cannot find the right man in the January transfer window, then the above is something Moyes is going to have to consider. However, it is not something the Scotsman will want to do.

There is no doubt that Rice is currently one of the best defensive midfielders in the country if not the best.

It was evident in that stunning win against Chelsea, where the England international recorded a 7.00 WhoScored match rating.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

That day, he also made three interceptions, which was the most in the game, as the Hammers managed to thwart their London rivals and put a dent in their title hopes.

That is not something Moyes is going to want to lose in the middle of the park. One more injury, though, and he may have no choice but to move Rice further back.

News Now - Sport News