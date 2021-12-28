Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The rules are different for Conor McGregor, or so you must have heard from someone at some point of time.

In fact, you must have heard the statement for any of the great sportsmen of the modern era from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic or anyone else who belongs to that league.

The question is: why exactly does it happen? Is it the treatment that makes them special, or does them being special result in being treated differently to others?

In McGregor’s case, Dana White definitely feels that it is the latter. As The Notorious waits on the UFC sidelines following a surgery, there’s talk of a return, possibly to challenge Charles Oliveira in a bid to win the lightweight title.

Given McGregor’s recent record in the Octagon, were that to happen, eyebrows will be raised and claims of special treatment will resurface for sure.

However, White feels that McGregor’s stature warrants such a treatment. Speaking to MMA News’ Daniel Cormier, he said:

"When we started this thing and this guy was on his rise - and believe me, I’ve dealt with a fuckin’ thousands fighters.

"'Oh, this isn’t the fight for me at this time' and 'This isn’t that, this isn’t this,' this f**king kid, we’ve been in a house that he was renting.

"I think it was when [José Aldo pulled out of 2015 bout]. This is what he said us: 'I don’t give a f**k who you get. I’m going to work out. When you figure it out, call me and let me know.'"

"And then the Nate Diaz fight, another fight fell out for him, he said, 'Well, let’s fight Diaz.'

"'Well, do you want to do - No, I don’t want it at catchweight. If I don’t fight him at this weight, it doesn’t matter. It’s bullshit if I don’t fight him at his weight.'

White added: "Conor McGregor has been that guy since the day that he walked into this f**king company.

"So, for anybody to point the finger and say, 'Oh, this guy’s getting special treatment...' (Because) This guy’s special. This guy’s f**king special.

"You know how many fighters I’ve fuckin’ dealt with that’ll talk to me about, 'This isn’t good for my brand. I’m not fighting my friends...'"

