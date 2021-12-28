Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville named their respective best Premier League XI of the 2021-22 season so far on Monday night.

We’re now at the halfway stage of the campaign, although only four of the 20 clubs have played 19 of their 38 fixtures at the time of writing due to a series of recent postponements.

Nevertheless, Carragher and Neville revealed their half-season teams on Monday Night Football following the 1-1 draw between Newcastle United and Manchester United.

The pair were in agreement over eight of the 11 players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Joao Cancelo, Declan Rice, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Phil Foden made it into both XIs.

Gary Neville's Premier League XI so far

Neville opted for a 3-4-3 formation, with Liverpool’s Alisson in goal and Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Rodri in defence and midfield, respectively.

“I just thought Dias, Van Dijk and Rudiger have been absolutely outstanding at their clubs,” Neville explained.

“I wanted to get two midfield players in. I think Rodri has been absolutely incredible this year at City, he’s been absolutely amazing. Underrated, under-appreciated, someone who does the job week-in, week-out. The improvement in him is massive. Rice alongside him.

“It’s unlucky on Robertson at Liverpool. I just thought Cancelo and Trent Alexander-Arnold have lit up this league from full-back this year.”

A baffled Carragher asked Neville: “How the hell have you not put Bernardo Silva in your team?”

Neville said: “I just haven’t put him in…”

Carragher asked again: “Why?”

Neville, unwilling to elaborate further, added: “I just haven’t.”

Watch the clip here:

Jamie Carragher's Premier League XI so far

Carragher, on the other hand, went for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale in goal, and a midfield three comprised of Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher and the aforementioned Bernardo Silva alongside Rice.

Neville said: “How have you not put Rodri in? He’s been unbelievable.”

Carragher replied: “I’ve put Rice in that position.”

Watch the clip in full here:

