Jake Paul's boxing coach BJ Flores believes Tommy Fury has completely blown his chances of ever fighting the Problem Child.

Despite both men chasing the fight for months, Fury was unfortunately forced to pull out of their December showdown a week-and-a-half before it took place, citing a broken rib and chest infection.

He also called for the fight to be rescheduled to a later date to enable him to make a full recovery from injury.

But it appears his pleas have fallen on deaf ears for now as Flores insinuated he made a mistake in pulling out of the fight.

Speaking to The Sun, the 42-year-old, who trains Paul, said: “I really don’t have any comment on Tommy except he missed out on a massive opportunity, whether he was sick, had bad luck, or whatever it was.

“It’s a massive opportunity and probably one he’ll never get again, that would have been, for sure, the biggest payday of his career.

“Even if he went on to be a champion, it’s very unlikely he would have made that money again, in any fight in his career.”

Fury is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, but Flores insists they have bigger fish to fry as Paul eyes a step up in competition against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the son of the Mexican legend who shares the same name.

Flores added: “We’ve got other names on the resume, to be honest with you.

“Other big names on the radar, bigger names than Tommy that are coming up, so I’m not sure.

“And it doesn’t really matter to me, to be honest. Tommy was neither here nor there, I didn’t care whether it was Tommy or not.

“Jake definitely doesn’t need the ‘opportunity’ to fight Tommy, Tommy was the one getting the opportunity more so than Jake.”

Paul, meanwhile, is reportedly set to take an extended break from boxing, after an action-packed schedule which saw him fight three times in the span of a nine-month period.

He is not expected to return to the ring until the middle of next year at the earliest.

The 24-year-old also hinted he will propose to model girlfriend Julia Rose as soon as possible during a recent appearance on 'The IMPAULSIVE Podcast' with his brother Logan Paul.

The pair have had an on-and-off relationship dating back to January of last year but it seems they are now back on track as Paul plans to pop the question before long.

