Devil May Cry 6 Characters: Who will be playable in the game?

Devil May Cry 6 is set to be the next instalment in the massively successful series from Capcom, but who will the playable characters be?

Players have been able to assume the role of several protagonists throughout the series, with Devil May Cry 5 offering the biggest playable roster yet.

Dependent on how Capcom decides to advance the story of Devil May Cry 6, there could be another roster of playable characters for the new chapter of the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential playable characters in Devil May Cry 6, including some fan theories on which protagonists may be returning!

Devil May Cry 6 Playable Characters

Capcom has not yet officially confirmed that Devil May Cry 6 is in development, so we do not at this time know exactly who will be playable characters in Devil May Cry 6.

If the developers are set to continue the story on from DMC5, then it's likely that players will be able to take the role of Dante, Virgil and Nero as part of the new game, but that remains to be seen.

Players on the Devil May Cry subreddit have been giving their picks and theories for the next iteration of the franchise, with one coming up with the idea of introducing Sparda as a playable character.

They said: "In my opinion, it would be a 4 character campaign with Dante, Vergil, Nero and Sparda (either in the present day, or flashbacks to finally unravel some of the mystery behind the Legendary Dark Knight).

"It should maybe be 25-30 chapters long to accommodate each of the characters, with the ability to change characters on the fly in new game+ mode (to increase replayability).

"And maybe give Trish and Lady a few side missions that are unlocked like how secret missions are unlocked in DMC 5."

Another player would disagree, saying that they have no desire to see Sparda unveiled as a playable character in Devil May Cry 6.

They said: "I don’t think Sparda should be revealed. No matter what they do to add to Sparda the character we have in our head of the dark knight would make literally anything seem bland.

"Our perception of Sparda is too heightened for anything to be truly satisfying."

We will update this page as and when Capcom confirms who the playable characters will be for Devil May Cry 6!

