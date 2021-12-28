Black Desert Online Patch Notes: Wednesday December 29th 2021

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Desert Online is a massively popular open-world MMORPG, with the next Patch expected to be released on Wednesday December 29th 2021.

Here's everything you need to know about the Black Desert Online Patch Notes for the Wednesday 29th December 2021 Update.

Patch Notes

The official Patch Notes for the latest version of the game have not yet been released by Pearl Abyss publicly.

Here is some of what the company implemented as of the Wednesday 22nd December 2021 Patch just ahead of Christmas:

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where certain parts of the [Guardian] Conquistadora Armor would move unnaturally.

Fixed the issue where the dye on certain parts of the [Tamer] Celestial Tides Armor would appear unnatural.

Changed to display special actions when wearing the [Sage] Noel outfit.

Fixed the issue where the "View Mount Inventory" button would not work when using your guild storage.

Changed the text for the Conquest Score Status key guide on the Conquest Status UI in Gamepad UI mode.

Fixed the issue where certain texts would be cut off on the Conquest Status UI in Gamepad UI mode.

Fixed the issue where certain parts of the background in Trent would appear unnatural.

Fixed the issue where Shai wouldn't play music properly when summoned with certain game settings were deactivated.

Fixed the issue where the objective of "Finding Traces of Agris, God of Abundance," a Season Pass entry, would be different.

Fixed the issue where the description on the cooldown for deleting a normal or premium character Lv. 45 or below would differ from the actual cooldown.

Fixed the issue where the text on the Exchange button and key guide would overlap on the Pet UI in Gamepad UI mode.

Season-exclusive items that help you to progress.

The following items can be obtained in the season servers during the season period by defeating monsters and various other content.

The following items can only be obtained in the season servers. They can help you progress in the world of Black Desert and be used to enhance your Tuvala gear and accessories.

You can see where to obtain the items and other details in the item descriptions.

Time-filled Black Stone

Time-filled Black Stones are used to enhance Tuvala gear via Black Spirit.

They can also be exchanged via [Crow Merchants Guild Chief Manager] Fughar for various other enhancement materials.

Tuvala Ore

Tuvala Ores can be exchanged via the blacksmiths in each of the towns/cities for Tuvala gear and accessories.

They can also be used to recover max durability of Tuvala gear that have failed their enhancement attempts.

Refined Magical Black Stone

Refined Magical Black Stones can be used to guarantee a successful enhancement attempt for Tuvala gear from PRI (I) up to TRI (III).

They can also be exchanged via [Crow Merchants Guild Chief Manager] Fughar for various other enhancement materials.

Frozen Tides Black Stone

Frozen Tides Black Stones can be used to guarantee a successful enhancement attempt for TET (IV) Tuvala gear to PEN (V).

Rift's Crystal

Rift's Crystals can be exchanged via [Crow Merchants Guild Chief Manager] Fughar for various items.

Aurora Snowflake

Aurora Snowflakes can be exchanged via NPC Pulvio in Velia for various useful items.

Rift's Fragment, Rift's Echo

Obtain Rift's Fragment x5 and combine them in your Inventory to make a Rift's Echo.

Rift's Echo are used to summon powerful boss monsters.

The boss monsters drop various enhancement materials and other items useful for progression when defeated.

We recommend you summon the boss monsters via Rift's Echo while in a party with other Adventurers as the boss monsters are very powerful.

We will update this page as and when Pearl Abyss confirms what will be coming as part of the official Patch Notes for the next version of Black Desert Online.

