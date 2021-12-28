Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t enjoy a great day as Manchester United drew 1-1 against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

The Portuguese forward could have seen a red card for a challenge on Ryan Fraser and was criticised by Gary Neville for heading straight for the tunnel at full-time.

"We talk about body language. We talked about it early in the season when Ronaldo ran off at the end of the Everton game,” Sky Sports pundit Neville commented.

"He's run off again tonight. He ran off at Watford when everyone knew the manager was going to get the sack. And at Norwich.

“I don't care how you've played, you need to go over and clap those fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you're the best player in the world and one of the greatest all-time."

Man United's frustrating afternoon

United’s trip to St. James’ Park proved to be a frustrating affair for Ralf Rangnick and his players.

It took a 71st-minute equaliser from Edinson Cavani to secure a point for the visitors against a side at the wrong end of the table.

Ronaldo returned to United in the summer in the pursuit of trophies, not afternoons like this one.

Ronaldo's warm-up moment with Newcastle fans

Newcastle supporters thoroughly enjoyed seeing the 36-year-old in town and they had a bit of fun with him in the warm-up.

As Ronaldo took part in a series of shooting drills, the home crowd jeered every shot that he missed.

It made for pretty humorous viewing, and Ronaldo played his part as the pantomime villain by gesturing to Newcastle fans when he scored.

You can see it in the 00:38 mark in the video below.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Ronaldo cupped his ears as the shot went in.

Unfortunately for the Man United forward, he was unable to repeat it in the game.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored seven goals in the league this season but failed to manage a shot on target against the Magpies.

