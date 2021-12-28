King of Fighters 15 Roster: Who Will Be Playable in the Game?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

King of Fighters 15 is set to be the biggest game in the franchise thus far, but what is the roster for the new title?

The entire roster for the game has already been confirmed, with 39 characters being available to use at launch and more being sold as DLC content.

Here's everything you need to know about the King of Fighters 15 roster, including the characters that will be available via DLC.

King of Fighters XV Roster

The following characters have thus far been confirmed for the King of Fighters 15 roster:

"Classic popular characters, heroes and villains revived from the dead, new challengers, and more! The most epic dream match in KOF history is about to begin!"

Hero Team

Shun'ei

Meitenkun

Benimaru Nikaido

Sacred Treasures Team

Kyo Kusanagi

Iori Yagami

Chizuru Kagura

Fatal Fury Team

Terry Bogard

Andy Bogard

Joe Higashi

Orochi Team

Yashiro Nanakase

Shermie

Chris

Art of Fighting Team

Ryo Sakazaki

Robert Garcia

King

Ikari Team

Leona Heidern

Ralf Jones

Clark Still

Secret Agent Team

Blue Mary

Vanessa

Luong

Super Heroine Team

Athena Asamiya

Mai Shiranui

Yuri Sakazaki

G.A.W. (Galaxy Anton Wrestling) Team

Antonov

Ramón

The King of Dinosaurs

Rival Team

Isla

Heidern

Dolores

K' Team

K'

Maxima

Whip

Other Characters

Ash Crimson

Kukri

Krohnen

Ángel

The DLC teams for King of Fighters 15 have not yet been confirmed, however, there will be 4 new teams overall released to the game post-launch. We will update this page as and when SNK confirm what will be part of the DLC content going forward.

Character Voice Actors

It was confirmed ahead of the launch that King of Fighters XV would be keeping the same voice cast from The King of Fighters XIV (between veterans and debutant characters).

For new characters that weren't part of the previous game, some voice actors from KOF All-Star make a return to voice their respective characters.

The exception to this is Chris, a member of the Orochi Team, who has a different voice actress than the one from the mobile game as well as newcomers Isla, Dolores and Krohnen.

Ash Crimson, a returning character to the game, comes back with the same voice actor that he has had since his debut.

