UFC 272: Date, Fight Card, Tickets, Location, Rumors, UK Start Time And Everything You Need To Know

UFC 272 is set to be the third numbered UFC event of 2022, and we've got all of the information you need ahead of the big fight night.

The company will be hoping to build on the momentum of UFC 270 and 271, which are set to feature massive title matches in their own right.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 272, including the date of the event, the fight card, tickets for the event, the location, the UK start time and more.

Date

UFC 272 is set to take place on Saturday March 5th 2022.

Fight Card

Although not confirmed, here is what the contests on the fight card are currently set to take place:

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

The main event for the card has not yet been made official publicly.

Tickets

Ticket information for the event has not as of yet been confirmed. The official UFC website will update fans as and when tickets can be purchased and you can find more information here.

Location

UFC 272 is set to take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rumours

UPDATE 28th December 2021: Dustin Poirier is reportedly up for another quick fight following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

Poirier has claimed that Nate Diaz has turned down the offer for the contest, despite the fact that UFC President Dana White is "open" to the idea of the bout.

"He doesn't want it," Poirier wrote on social media. "Maybe UFC 271 they couldn't make it happen on 270. I said yes." It's looking like if the fight is confirmed, that it may well be the main event of UFC 272.

Poirier also confirmed that he has no interest in another direct rematch against Conor McGregor. "I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight" Poirier noted.

We will update this page as and when there are any rumours surrounding the UFC 272 fight card, specifically the main event!

UK Start Time

The official UK start time for the event has not as of yet been confirmed, but we will update this page as soon as the information becomes available!

