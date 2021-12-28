Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Oleksandr Usyk would easily beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, according to former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The Ukrainian great has openly flirted with the idea of fighting the man who many consider to be the best pound-for-pound boxer on the planet right now.

Usyk is set to defend his titles next year in a rematch against Britain's Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight belts - with a view to taking on the Mexican later down the line.

And boxing legend Jones Jr believes Usyk would win quite comfortably if they do come to blows.

However, he can't see why he would even consider for one minute going back down to cruiserweight, as he insisted the most lucrative fights available right now are in the weight class above.

Jones Jr, 52, told iFLTV: “Usyk is too big for Canelo.

“Usyk beats Canelo easy, in my opinion but Usyk is the heavyweight champion of the world.

"Why would you go back down to cruiserweight when you’re the heavyweight champion of the world?

"Look at what happened when Chad Dawson went down from light heavyweight to fight Andre Ward at 168. That was the end of his career.

“Why would you do that to yourself when you have Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz?

"You’ve got so many big guys in the weight class where you are champion right now that it makes no sense unless you’re making way more money.

"Usyk versus Fury right now is probably one of the biggest fights on the planet. Usyk versus Joshua again is also a big fight."

Former undisputed light heavyweight king Jones Jr reckons Usyk is just using Canelo Alvarez's name to pile the pressure on Eddie Hearn to stump up the cash for the rematch with Joshua.

He continued: "Now, if you want to use that fight as a negotiating tool, that makes sense.

"If they're not paying you enough for the rematch with Joshua, and you're getting double that to fight Canelo then you're right, maybe you should go down and fight Canelo. But if it ain't that, I think it's all about a business decision.

"If there's more money you can make fighting somebody else, then okay, but why would you want to gamble the chance of getting beat because you lost the weight when all you've got to do is stay where you at and dominate?

"Like I said, he's probably using it as a negotiating tool, because they're probably not paying him what he wants for the Joshua fight, so he's right, if I can make a Canelo fight and make double or triple the money, then it makes sense."

