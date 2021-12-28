Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Rated-R Superstar turned The Miz & Maryse's vow renewal into a wedding of darkness.

Plus, Kevin Owens picked apart The Hurt Business, Randy Orton finally hit Otis with an RKO and hugged Riddle, The Street Profits earned a WWE Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity and so much more!

Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle def. Chad Gable

A scathing war of words between Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Alpha Academy kicked off the final Raw of 2021, leading Riddle to try and prove himself against Chad Gable before Randy Orton competed in his scheduled match against Otis.

The Original Bro put his lessons from The Viper to good use as he was able to knock off the recent Master’s degree recipient with a Floating Bro, prompting Otis to rush in after the match and bulldoze Riddle out of the ring.

Raw Tag Team Champion Randy Orton def. Otis

RK-Bro completed the sweep as Randy Orton was finally able to overcome the massive Otis by hitting the big man with a devastating RKO on his fourth attempt of the match.

Following the win, The Viper was ready to head backstage, but Riddle had other plans in the form of finally embracing his partner with a Bro-sized hug.

Orton was extremely reluctant, but perhaps feeling good after earning a victory or filled with holiday cheer, The Viper obliged and a glorious RK-Bro hug was born.

Reggie & 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. R-Truth & Tamina in a Mixed Tag Team Match

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie aligned with the current champion, Dana Brooke, to square off against the duo of R-Truth and Tamina in an unusual Mixed Tag Team bout.

The end came when Reggie nailed R-Truth with an incredible victory roll pin for the win, which seemed to infuriate Tamina. After she turned on Truth following the match, Brooke made sure Tamina paid for it with a big handspring elbow in the corner.

The Street Profits def. Rey & Dominik Mysterio in the RK-Bro-nament Finals

The highly anticipated final match in the RK-Bro-nament delivered as The Street Profits went toe-to-toe with Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a thrilling tag team battle.

With a Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity against RK-Bro at WWE Day 1 on the line, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford seized the moment after hitting Dominik Mysterio with a supersized blockbuster to earn the victory for the Profits and a date with RK-Bro on the first night of 2022.

AJ Styles def. Apollo Crews

It was a busy night for AJ Styles as he first addressed the WWE Universe about the conspicuous absence of Omos.

The Phenomenal One claimed that his former personal Colossus must be afraid to go one-on-one with him, but then he spotted NXT Superstar Grayson Waller in the front row.

Stemming from their confrontation last week on NXT 2.0, the two almost came to blows until Apollo Crews burst on the scene with Commander Azeez.

Crews initially suggested Styles face another giant instead of Omos, referring to Azeez, but then decided to go one-on-one with The Phenomenal One himself.

The result was Styles overcoming Crews in the form of a Styles Clash before dropping his commander with a huge Phenomenal Forearm after the match.

Kevin Owens def. Cedric Alexander

Ahead of competing against WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Day 1, Kevin Owens delivered a message to the WWE Universe that was interrupted by MVP, who presented a menacing video message from The All Mighty.

When former Hurt Business cohorts Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin made their presence felt, KO could see the writing on the wall and took a match against Alexander.

Owens was able to triumph after hitting a Stunner, but when Benjamin thought he was next to get a one-on-one match, he fell victim to a Stunner himself.

Dolph Ziggler def. United States Champion Damian Priest via disqualification

Dolph Ziggler aimed to regain the United States Championship, but he had to go through Damian Priest to do it, and that’s no easy task.

In the highly physical matchup, Priest brought out his “Damian” side, leading to a furious onslaught that ended up costing him. The Showoff notched the disqualification victory, keeping the United States Title in the hands of Priest.

Edge spoiled The Miz and Maryse’s wedding vow renewal with a Brood bath

Complete with the return of WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, the wedding vow renewal between The Miz and Maryse quickly proved itself to be must-see.

After WWE’s “It Couple” exchanged beautiful words, Bischoff was not surprised to hear Edge’s music hit as The Rated-R Superstar made his way to the ring with a vow of his own to embarrass Miz and Maryse before WWE Day 1.

He delivered on his promise, channeling his Brood persona once again to douse Miz, Maryse and even Bischoff in his signature black liquid bath and take an already must-see WWE wedding to a whole other level.

