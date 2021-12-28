WWE Raw: Liv Morgan posts hilarious response to Miz and Maryse wedding

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw featured an emotional segment between The Miz and Maryse as they renewed their wedding vows on the red brand.

WWE's 'It Couple' exchanged heartfelt words and ramped up the hype ahead of Miz's upcoming match with Edge on the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Sure enough, Edge made an entrance and turned the ceremony into a Brood bath, soaking the couple and officiator Eric Bischoff in Brood blood.

In backstage footage, a drenched and furious Miz promised to get payback on Edge at Day 1, which sets up the perfect fury-filled match for Saturday.

Aside from the obvious hype surrounding this feud, WWE fans also enjoyed a follow-up comment from Liv Morgan, who is set to feature on the new year pay-per-view.

The Raw Women's Championship title competitor teased fans with a recent tweet, referencing an iconic moment from 2019.

"Also, I can’t believe [you] guys thought I was gonna interrupt that wedding. Pfffttttt, like I’d do anything like that," Morgan wrote with a wink face emoji at the end.

Fans joked with the Raw star in the replies as they reminisced about Bobby Lashley and Lana's wedding this time two years ago — an occasion that of course, was also interrupted in shocking style.

After the ceremony had already been interrupted twice, Morgan made an appearance to plead for the wedding not to go ahead as she admitted her love for Lana.

Fans both in the arena and watching at home were stunned as Morgan dropped the huge bombshell, which ended in The Ravishing Russian attacking her apparently estranged love.

It is still a moment often talked about because of how utterly chaotic and unexpected it was.

Fans of Morgan have urged her to use similar energy when it comes to her match with Becky Lynch on Saturday. The Raw Women's Championship will be put on the line as the two rivals battle it out at Day 1.

Morgan was snubbed of the red brand belt when the two last met earlier this month. Big Time Becks used the bottom rope as leverage during her reverse rollup victory, sparking an even bigger hunger in Morgan to take the title this time round.

