Final Fantasy IX Remake: What is the Release Date?

Final Fantasy IX Remake is one of the most anticipated RPG titles that fans have been desperate to get their hands on for years, but what is the release date for the game?

Since the massive success of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4, players have been wondering if Square Enix would replicate the strategy of redesigning other beloved titles in the Final Fantasy series.

Arguably, the two main titles that would be next set for Remakes are Final Fantasy VIII and Final Fantasy IX, with the two PSOne titles having massive fanbases in their own right.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential release date of Final Fantasy IX Remake.

Final Fantasy 9 Remake Release Date

Square Enix has not yet officially confirmed a release date for Final Fantasy IX Remake, nor have they actually confirmed if the game itself is in development.

The Nvidia GeForce leak from November 2021 listed FF9 Remake as one of the unannounced games that were set to be released in 2022 alongside the likes of Chrono Cross Remaster, Kingdom Hearts IV and Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster.

The actual date that was listed as part of the leak was Friday April 1st 2022, which itself looks as though it is incorrect.

Although a number of games on the GeForce leak turned out to be correct in their timeframes for release, it is highly unlikely that Square Enix would be releasing another major Remake of one of their most beloved games with at least 6-12 months of hype.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake had years of hype behind it and turned out to be one of the biggest games that Square Enix has ever released. Final Fantasy 9 has a smaller fanbase than FF7, so it would arguably need even more marketing drive and hype behind it to try and shift units towards more casual gamers who might not be quite as aware og the story and lore of Final Fantasy 9.

We will update this page as and when Square Enix officially confirms the release date for the Final Fantasy IX Remake!

