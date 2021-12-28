REPLACED Game: Release Date, Platforms, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know
REPLACED is a 2.5D sci-fi cyberpunk-styled action platformer that is already garnering a lot of hype, and we've got all the information you need ahead of its release.
Players take the role of R.E.A.C.H – an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will.
The REPLACED experience mixes cinematic platformer, pixel art, and free-flow action combat with a deep engaging dystopian story set that is set in an alternative 1980s. The game draws heavy influence from the likes of Blade Runner and looks absolutely gorgeous.
Here's everything you need to know about REPLACED, including the release date, platforms that the game will be on, the gameplay styling and more.
Release Date
REPLACED is set to be released in 2022. Unfortunately, Sad Cat Studios has not given any further information regarding the official release date for the game.
Platforms
REPLACED is set to be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.
The developers summarized the story of the fantastic-looking game as follows: "Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst.
"Everything is ruled by corruption and greed. The ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than just currency."
It has also been confirmed that REPLACED will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service on day 1, meaning that players who subscribe to the Ultimate Edition of the service will be able to play the game at no extra cost.
Xbox Game Pass has a huge amount to offer gamers at a cost of £10.99 per month, including:
- Unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games across PC, console, and Android
- New games are added all the time
- Xbox Game Studios titles when they premiere
- Member discounts and deals
- Exclusive free Perks including in-game content and partner offers
- Play games on your mobile phone and tablet from the cloud
Gameplay
As noted, REPLACED will be a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platforming game. The trailer for the game also shows some of the free-flow action combat that is being promised for the game and you can check that out below:
