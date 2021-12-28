REPLACED Game: Release Date, Platforms, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

REPLACED is a 2.5D sci-fi cyberpunk-styled action platformer that is already garnering a lot of hype, and we've got all the information you need ahead of its release.

Players take the role of R.E.A.C.H – an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will.

The REPLACED experience mixes cinematic platformer, pixel art, and free-flow action combat with a deep engaging dystopian story set that is set in an alternative 1980s. The game draws heavy influence from the likes of Blade Runner and looks absolutely gorgeous.

Here's everything you need to know about REPLACED, including the release date, platforms that the game will be on, the gameplay styling and more.

Release Date

REPLACED is set to be released in 2022. Unfortunately, Sad Cat Studios has not given any further information regarding the official release date for the game.

Platforms

REPLACED is set to be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass.

The developers summarized the story of the fantastic-looking game as follows: "Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst.

"Everything is ruled by corruption and greed. The ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than just currency."

It has also been confirmed that REPLACED will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass service on day 1, meaning that players who subscribe to the Ultimate Edition of the service will be able to play the game at no extra cost.

Gameplay

As noted, REPLACED will be a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platforming game. The trailer for the game also shows some of the free-flow action combat that is being promised for the game and you can check that out below:

