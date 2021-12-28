Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joe Rogan has warned Conor McGregor that the United States Anti-Doping Agency will be paying him a visit in the near future.

McGregor last fought in January 2021 against Dustin Poirier, where he suffered a disappointing loss to the American fighter.

However, the Notorious has been training hard ever since the loss in his bid to make a winning return to the Octagon.

During his defeat to Poirier, the Irishman broke his tibia and was only allowed to do weight training whilst waiting for his leg to recover. McGregor clearly hit the gym hard, and he is now “super jacked”, according to UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

"USADA is going to take a visit to him real soon. It’s a weird picture. He’s definitely jacked but it looks to me he’s in the middle of lifting.”

Rogan was speaking on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he was talking about McGregor’s transformation and although he described the Irish fighter as “jacked”, he said the picture is “a little deceptive.”

"When you lift weights as you do it, like those bodybuilders that go on stage, they all get pumped. But he looks great."

McGregor will be hoping that his hard work in the gym has paid off as he attempts to revive his career in the Octagon.

Conor has struggled in recent years, losing three of his four previous fights and will be looking to make a winning start to his return.

There have been discussions over who McGregor’s potential opponents could be when he makes his comeback to the Octagon with many people suggesting a potential fourth instalment of the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier series of fights.

McGregor’s teammate Peter Queally has also suggested that Charles Oliveira would be a suitable fight. Oliveira beat Poirier in his last fight and if McGregor was to defeat the Brazilian he would reclaim the UFC lightweight title which would be quite the comeback for the Notorious.

