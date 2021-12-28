Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The sight of Lionel Messi holding aloft his Barcelona shirt in front of Real Madrid’s supporters after scoring the winner in El Clasico in April 2017 is one of the most iconic images in football history.

The yellow card was worth it. Messi had just scored in the 92nd minute to seal a massive three points in the La Liga title race that would put Barcelona ahead of their rivals.

Of course, Los Blancos would go on to win their final six games to pip Barcelona to the title.

But Messi’s dramatic goal and celebration still ranks as one of the finest moments in his career.

It’s the timing. It’s the significance. It’s the Real Madrid players falling to the ground in agony.

It’s the fact that it was Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time coming to Madrid’s iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium and leaving his mark.

What caused Messi's celebration?

The celebration? Likely the result of an intense build-up of emotions inside the Argentinian.

It was a physical affair in which Real’s players did all they could to stop Messi, and Zinedine Zidane’s team were on the cusp of earning a point through James Rodriguez’s late equaliser.

So when Messi watched his left-footed strike soar beyond Keylor Navas, it sparked an outburst of those emotions.

Fan footage of the goal and celebration

Fan footage of the closing seconds of the match has surfaced on social media and it’s beyond epic.

It’s only by watching it that you realise how stunned the home crowd was. Messi silenced Madrid supporters in a way that only he could.

“This might be the greatest ‘homemade video’ of all time,” reads one of the replies to the video, which has racked up nearly 500,000 views at the time of writing. “A tear came to my eye.”

All we can say to the fan who filmed the video and shared it online is thank you.

