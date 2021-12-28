A Plague Tale Requiem: Release Date, Story, Xbox Game Pass and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A Plague Tale Requiem is set to be the next game in the lauded series, and we've got everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

The sequel to the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence looks set to take the series to even greater heights, with Amicia and Hugo travelling to new regions and vibrant cities.

Here's everything you need to know bout A Plague Tale Requiem, including the release date, the story of the game, whether the title will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and more.

Release Date

A Plague Tale Requiem is set to be released in 2022. Unfortunately, we do not have a more specific date than that at this time, as the publishers Focus Entertainment are looking to unveil the exact date into the new year.

Story

As noted, A Plague Tale Requiem is the direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. The synopsis for the game's storyline is as follows:

"Far across the sea, an island calls…Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.

"After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.

"But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

"Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers."

Xbox Game Pass

A Plague Tale Requiem will be released on Xbox Game Pass as a Day 1 release, meaning that players who subscribe to the Ultimate Edition of the service will be able to play the game at no extra cost.

Xbox Game Pass has a huge amount to offer gamers at a cost of £10.99 per month, including:

Unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games across PC, console, and Android

New games are added all the time

Xbox Game Studios titles when they premiere

Member discounts and deals

Exclusive free Perks including in-game content and partner offers

Play games on your mobile phone and tablet from the cloud

