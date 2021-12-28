Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu reportedly has a net worth £10 million after signing a £3 million deal with communications giant Vodafone.

According to the Daily Mail, Raducanu "very recently" signed the partnership with Vodafone. It will be officially announced in February.

The deal comes just days after the 19-year-old became a global brand ambassador for British Airways.

She already has partnerships with French luxury fashion house Dior, mineral water producer Evian, and jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co.

As a result, Raducanu is reportedly nearing a net worth of an astonishing £10 million.

The British talent, who secured an improbable victory at the US Open in September, is represented by Max Eisenbud at the IMG talent management company.

Eisenbud, who also organises Maria Sharapova’s lucrative deals, recently told The New York Times: "The iron’s hot, we’re striking."

"The difference between Maria winning Wimbledon and Emma winning the US Open really comes down to social media," he explained.

"There was no social media in 2004, but it made things move so fast this time, it’s just in warp speed."

Raducanu became the first ever qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open.

She triumphed without dropping a set throughout the tournament, having reached the fourth round of Wimbledon as a wildcard just months before.

Raducanu started the year outside the top 300 in the WTA rankings, but now sits at world number 19.

As a result of her achievements, the teenager has received a number of accolades as 2021 drew to a close.

She became the first woman to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year since British equestrian star Zara Phillips was honoured back in 2006.

Raducanu was also named BT Sport Action Woman of the Year and Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

All focus is now on the Australian Open, which gets underway in Melbourne on January 17.

Raducanu’s preparations were impacted earlier this month after she tested positive for COVID-19, forcing her into isolation in Abu Dhabi.

She also had to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, but is now out of quarantine and has travelled to Australia.



Tennis Australia has organised the charter flights to Melbourne help minimise the risk of picking up COVID-19 on the trip over, with all passengers having to provide proof of a negative test in the 72 hours before flying.



Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who has taken a break from tennis since the US Open, is among the players to have landed in Australia.

