Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan: WWE fans can't wait for Day 1 after exciting promo drops

The wait for Day 1 action is almost over — the January pay-per-view beckons this Saturday.

In a blockbuster title clash for the Raw Women's Championship, Liv Morgan will go head to head with Becky Lynch in a revenge match after the two met earlier this month.

WWE has dropped the ultimate promotion package to hype up the occasion and fans are excited for the big event.

On the latest instalment of Monday Night Raw, the company provided a video recap of the feud between Lynch and Morgan so far, with some heartwarming footage of the latter as a child as she strives for the biggest achievement of her wrestling career to date.

Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio, grew up with her five siblings, raised by her single parent mother Georgette following the death of her father.

The rising star recently shared an emotional exchange between her and her mother after Morgan signed her first title contract. She also delivered one of her best promos yet as she laid into Lynch, branding her a "bully" and calling her out for her "big, fat, greedy contract."

Morgan tweeted a photo of a text she received from her mother after the show, which said her father "would have been the proudest man in this universe watching his daughter win what he loved."

The promo package features glimpses of Morgan's childhood and family background before unfolding into the thrilling story that has become her rivalry with Lynch.

"I know who I've been," Morgan says in a voiceover. "The youngest of six children, raised by a single mum. A confused kid who couldn't find her way in life, with a dream in my head that I couldn't articulate to the world around me.

"That confused kid has grown into a confident woman who isn't afraid to fight for that dream."

The reel then recaps every jaw-dropping mic work segment and thrilling encounter between the two.

Also featured on the video is the little girl who went viral during the last match between the two women. The young fan, dubbed 'Angry Liv Girl' by the WWE community, was shown visibly furious after Lynch controversially beat Morgan by holding onto the bottom rope for extra leverage.

Fans are now more excited than ever for this feud to come to a boil at the weekend.

One supporter wrote: "I'm so excited for this match [you] guys don't understand. Can't remember the last time I've been this invested in a feud."

Even Nikki Bella has expressed her excitement, stating she "can't wait" to watch the match unfold.

Morgan will meet with Lynch on New Year's Day on the January pay-per-view. It will be aired live from 20.00 ET/1.00 GMT and is available to watch on Peacock or the WWE Network for those outside of the US.

