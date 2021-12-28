Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday and it’s not hard to understand why.

The Portuguese forward, so often United’s hero this season, was unable to make an impact as Ralf Rangnick’s side struggled at St. James’ Park.

Instead it was left to Edinson Cavani to save the Red Devils from an embarrassing defeat to the Magpies.

Ronaldo was furious at FT

Ronaldo simply couldn’t get into the game and he could regularly be spotted throwing his arms in the air in disapproval.

It culminated in the 36-year-old heading straight for the tunnel at the final whistle, refusing to acknowledge the travelling away fans.

Former United right-back Gary Neville criticised Ronaldo’s reaction but it was clear throughout the match just how annoyed the forward was.

He managed just two shots - one was blocked, the other off target - and the service was nearly non-existent.

But that’s not for a lack of trying.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

Ronaldo couldn't get the ball

Indeed, a video has emerged on Twitter showcasing the number of times United’s players tried to get Ronaldo the ball.

The problem was that on several occasions they just couldn’t do it.

Whether it was due to a misplaced pass, a failure to spot his run or the ball just not bouncing his way, Ronaldo couldn’t get on the ball.

The video caption sums it up well.

“Get the ball to Ronaldo challenge. Difficult: Impossible.”

You can understand his frustration.

United were incredibly wasteful in possession, losing the ball 167 times in total according to WhoScored.

Nobody was more careless that Bruno Fernandes, who lost possession 26 times.

Marcus Rashford was up next with 20 and Diogo Dalot lost the ball 19 times.

Terry EXPLODES at Bruno, Rashford & Maguire! | The Football Terrace

Are United missing Pogba?

The return of Paul Pogba can’t come quickly enough for United and Ronaldo.

The Frenchman is still recovering from a thigh injury that has kept him out since November.

With seven assists in nine Premier League appearances, United are sorely missing his creative spark.

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News