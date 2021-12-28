Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over £1bn was spent by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

That is a staggering amount of money, and some owners may be already wondering if they paid over the odds for players.

However, there have been a number of new signings who have dazzled in England's top-flight this term, proving their worth over the last four months.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes gives his take on the best summer signing XI of the 2021/22 Premier League season so far...

Goalkeeper: Jose Sa (Wolves)

Having lost Rui Patricio to Roma, it appeared that Wolves may struggle to fill the void left behind by the experienced shot-stopper.

Sa has come in and looked at ease in the Premier League, though. The 28-year-old has kept seven clean sheets and has an impressive save percentage of 85.1%, according to Fbref. For only £7.2m, he has been a bargain signing for Wolves.

Right-back: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

The right-back position has been a problem area for Arsenal for some time. Hector Bellerin did not kick on as much as fans would have hoped after a promising start at the Emirates, and the likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers have rarely looked up to the job.

Then Tomiyasu came along. Arriving from Bologna on deadline day for £16.7m, he was somewhat of an unknown quantity. However, he has been rock solid defensively, and has linked up well with Bukayo Saka down the right flank. Having only turned 23 last month, he has a bright future ahead of him.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Centre-back: Ben White (Arsenal)

Let's not kid ourselves, the pressure was on White as soon as he signed for Arsenal for over £50m. There may have been some doubts when he had a nightmare debut against Brentford as Ivan Toney consistently got the better of him for 90 minutes.

White has responded brilliantly, though. There is still plenty of room for improvement, but Mikel Arteta seems to have put together a consistent back four in recent weeks, and the England defender is right at the heart of it.

Centre-back: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Guehi had never played Premier League football before this season, but you wouldn't know that based on his performances.

Playing under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park, the 21-year-old has lived up to his £21m price-tag, and looks to be a fine prospect. With the World Cup just under 12 months away, he may fancy his chances of making a late run to get into Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar.

Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

£16.2m is a lot of money for Brighton to spend on a single player, yet Cucurella has not let them down at all since arriving from Getafe.

Graham Potter's men have been praised for their front-foot style this season, and Cucurella has played his part in that, getting forward regularly to create chances from the left wing.

Football Terrace: Man United fan FUMING at Rashford, Maguire and Bruno!

Central midfield: Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea)

What a loan signing this has proved to be. Gallagher gave a glimpse of his potential in a West Brom shirt last season, but few could have expected him to make such an impact at Palace.

The youngster has shown over the past few months that he is a modern day box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal, having bagged braces against West Ham and Everton.

Central midfield: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, and flattered to deceive at times. Still, the Gunners decided that they wanted to see more of the Norwegian international and splashed out £31.5m on him in the summer.

He has taken his game to another level this season, and has provided three goals and three assists in December. The technically gifted playmaker, who can play in central midfield or slightly higher up the pitch, is currently keeping Emile Smith Rowe out of the starting line-up, highlighting exactly how well he is performing right now.

Attacking midfield: Demarai Gray (Everton)

Like Odegaard, Gray can operate in a variety of positions, having played on either wing and through the middle for Everton this season.

It has been a difficult campaign for Rafael Benitez's side, yet Gray has arguably been their brightest spark. Having cost the Toffees just £1.8m, he has lit up Goodison Park by scoring five league goals, and his winning strike against Arsenal at the start of December will live long in the memory of Evertonians.

Right wing: Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)

Watford must be wondering how they managed to get Dennis for only £3.6m. The winger has been a breakout star at Vicarage Road, troubling some of the best sides in the country.

He has already found the net against Chelsea and Manchester United this term, and has easily been Watford's best player under Claudio Ranieri.

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

Left wing: Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves, on loan from RB Leipzig)

Scoring goals has not been easy for Bruno Lage's side at Molineux this season, but Hwang has popped up with vital contributions in the first half of their campaign.

Cutting inside from the left wing, he has found the net on four occasions, and has linked up effectively with Raul Jimenez. Wolves should be looking to make this deal a permanent one in the near future.

Striker: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Signing a 36-year-old for £13.5m doesn't sound like great business, but Ronaldo isn't just your ordinary 36-year-old.

The Portuguese icon has regularly come to United's rescue since returning to Old Trafford in August, and has scored 13 goals in 20 appearances across all competitions. Without him, the side may not have made the knockout stages of the Champions League, and they would be even further down the Premier League table.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News