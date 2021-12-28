Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Claressa Shields has continued her rivalry with YouTube star Jake Paul by including him on her boxing bucket list for 2022.

Shields and Paul have been feuding since October, when the two-time Olympic champion said she would "never fight on the undercard of someone who does not possess the skills or accomplishments that I have."

The 26-year-old also claimed she would "beat him up" if she met Paul in the ring. Paul then savagely taunted Shields after she lost her second MMA fight to Abigail Montes.

Earlier this month, Shields threatened to sue Paul after his management team claimed she had asked to fight on his undercard.

Shields has now revealed she wants to fight Paul in the future, naming her fellow American on a boxing bucket list which she posted on Twitter.

She also included Ema Kozin, who she is set to fight in January, Savannah Marshall, Keith Thurman, and Katie Taylor.

Paul is yet to respond to his inclusion, but had left Shields out of his own bucket list, which he shared a few days before.

The 24-year-old named Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Tyson Fury and UFC President Dana White.

If Paul is to respond to Shields, it will likely be with words that will fuel the rivalry between the pair.

Shields also has an intense feud with Marshall, stemming from an amatuer fight in 2012. Marshall triumphed, and to this day, the bout is the only time Shields has been beaten in the boxing ring.

If Shields overcomes Kozin next month, she will likely fight Marshall in a blockbuster clash sometime next year.

Shields is the only boxer in history, female or male, to hold all four major world titles in boxing, simultaneously, in two weight classes.

She first made a foray into MMA in June, beating Brittney Elkin, but then lost to Montes in October.

The focus is now on mandatory challenger Kozin, as Shields aims to defend her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles in Cardiff.

Paul first entered the world of boxing in 2018, when he defeated British YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur bout. He then turned professional in January 2020, beating another YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

The former Disney Channel personality has also overcome former NBA player Nate Robinson, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former MMA champion Ben Askren.

