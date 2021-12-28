Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romeo Beckham is now the richest of David and Victoria Beckham’s children after signing a deal to become the face of Puma, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has signed a long-term sponsorship deal with Puma worth £1.2 million, which represents another move similar to that made by David.

Romeo is following in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in football. He currently plays for Fort Lauderdale FC, the reserve affiliate team of Inter Miami.

And the boot deal mirrors the lifetime contract David signed with Adidas in 2003.

According to The Sun, the Puma deal is the first in a line of lucrative collaborations that are coming Romeo’s way.

“Romeo was paid £1.2million for his deal to become the new global face of Puma,” a source told the newspaper.

“He’s the richest of the Beckham brood now and like his father is on a fast track to super stardom.

“Romeo is really hard-working and, as well as pushing for success on the pitch playing for Fort Lauderdale CF, the reserve team of David’s Inter Miami club, he is also carving out a name for himself among advertisers.

“The deal with Puma will hopefully become a long-standing collaboration.

“Just like David worked with adidas for over 20 years, it is likely Romeo will do the same with Puma.”

Romeo has modelled for Burberry and Canada Goose in the past and the source believes more lucrative deals are headed his way.

“He is young and perfect for their target demographic so to Puma he was worth every penny,” they continued.

“This is just the first of big commercial deals off the pitch for Romeo in his new career as a pro footballer.

“Designer brand Yves Saint Laurent have shown a real interest in Romeo after he worked with them in the summer and it's likely they’ll try and snare him for another campaign.

“The future is very bright for Romeo and it won’t be long until he’s banking another million.”

Regardless of how his football career pans out, Romeo, the second eldest son of ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star David, won’t be short of avenues for success in the future.

