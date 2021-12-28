Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Miesha Tate is considering dropping down to the UFC flyweight division in the wake of Julianna Peña's shock win over Amanda Nunes.

The American-Venezuelan caused one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she defeated The Lioness to claim the women's bantamweight title.

Tate held the title before Nunes and returned from her five-year retirement with the aim to win back her belt.

However, this was before her friend Peña became the new bantamweight champion. Tate is now reportedly considering dropping to 125 pounds to avoid fighting her friend in a title match.

With Cupcake pondering her options, other fighters have been made aware of the potential move to flyweight. Jéssica Andrade has declared she "would love" to be the first person Tate fights if she moves down a weight class.

"I recently read that Miesha is thinking about the idea of going down to 125 pounds and I would love to be her first opponent in this new weight class," Andrade told MMA Fighting.

"Maybe she never thought about it, but I entered the UFC because of her, when she went to shoot TUF with Ronda [Rousey] and withdrew from a fight with Liz Carmouche, and I was signed as her replacement."

Andrade moved to the strawweight division in 2015 and went on to win the title at UFC 237, dethroning former champion Rose Namajunas. The Brazilian now competes at flyweight level and is the only woman in UFC history to win in three different weight divisions.

Tate retired from mixed martial arts in 2016 after losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 at the end of the year. However, she has since stepped back into the cage and made an instant impact by defeating Marion Reneau this summer and winning Performance of the Night.

Cupcake certainly feels she has unfinished business in the bantamweight division, but coming up against Peña and fighting a friend for the title is not something she is particularly keen on. Dropping down to flyweight would see the likes of Andrade eagerly waiting for her.

"I believe that a fight between a former strawweight champion and a former bantamweight champion would be an interesting show for the fans," Andrade said.

