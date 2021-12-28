Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov questioned Dustin Poirier's desire to carry on competing at the highest level by claiming: 'He will not go to the end when it will be necessary'.

Poirier suffered heartbreak at UFC 269, falling victim to a third-round submission against Charles Oliveira in Las Vegas.

Despite falling short in his second bid to win the belt two weeks ago, The Diamond - who boasts two back-to-back knockout victories over Conor McGregor - has been linked to a welterweight fight as recently as last week with Stockton slapper Nate Diaz.

But Nurmagomedov isn't sure how much he wants it anymore, with the American admitting he doesn't know 'what's next' in the aftermath of his defeat to the Brazilian.

Speaking at a press conference in Russia the Eagle advised his former opponent to consider retiring from mixed martial arts 'if such thoughts came to his mind'.

He said: “After the fight, he said he needs to think, does he need it at all?

"If such thoughts came to his mind, it means he will win, but he will win and lose.

“He will not go to the end when it will be necessary.

"Sometimes, you look at the athlete and see how fast he changes.

"I say it to my close friends. While there is a time you should stay active and keep fighting.

"If this switch clicks once, he will never go back. I think his switch clicked.”

Nurmagomedov, 33, announced his retirement from the sport shortly after submitting Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 last October.

And the former lightweight champion believes every fighter can tell when they are coming towards the end of their career.

He continued: “The time comes. There was Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, [Anthony] Pettis, before me.

“Then Conor… No one stayed, everyone left. Now it is Charles Oliveira’s time.

"Charles came. Now it is the time of Islam [Makhachev], Beneil [Dariush], Justin [Gaethje], Charles Oliveira. They will fight now, then they will leave too.

"Others will come. No one can control this and no one will be able to stop this. Time runs [out].

"I think everything is simple. Charles Oliveira was better; choked and left. Later, another one will come and [beat] him.

"He will go out, then we will talk about another one. It is such a carousel that will never be stopped.”

