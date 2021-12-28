Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with clubs readying to make improvements to their squads.

Whether it's to save them from relegation or to push them to the title, clubs across the Premier League will be needing to make some additions to their ranks to make the next step.

Particularly with several matches postponed during the month of December, clubs could be looking to add fresh faces into the squad to allow for rotation with the upcoming fixture congestion.

With a matter of days left until the transfer window opens, we've decided to take a look at who could be making a move next month.

We've taken a look at every single one of the 20 Premier League clubs, and worked out which one player they should focus on signing this window.

Arsenal - Alexander Isak

To be fair to Arsenal, they've actually been pretty good this season.

Defence and midfield are no longer the issues for Arsenal, with the likes of Smith-Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, White, Ramsdale and Gabriel all excelling this season.

For the Gunners, the biggest hole in their squad is in attack, and that will only be made bigger with the likely exits of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta should look to Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad to fill that void, with TransferMarkt suggesting the Swedish striker could be brought to England for around £36million.

The 22-year-old would fit with Arsenal's recent recruitment strategy of signing younger players, and could be turned into the lethal striker that the Gunners need.

Aston Villa - Sven Botman

Aston Villa have been a much stronger defensive unit since Steven Gerrard was brought to the club in November.

The former Liverpool captain will be looking to improve on his back line even further in the January transfer window.

While he may be the club captain, it seems like Tyrone Mings' days as a regular starter for the Midlands side could be numbered.

The man Villa could bring in to replace him is Sven Botman, who could fit perfectly into that left centre-back role.

The Dutchman would be available for around £30million, and could form a partnership for years to come alongside Ezra Konsa.

Brighton - Ben Brereton Díaz

If we are being honest, Brighton are a good side, but the issue is they simply don't score enough goals.

It's cliche, but goals win you football matches, so the attack should be something that Brighton look to improve upon in January.

The man that Brighton should be targeting is Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn, for around £10-15million.

The Chilean has been on fire for Blackburn this season, scoring 19 goals in just 23 games in the Championship so far.

Diaz can play anywhere along the front line, meaning he could partner Neal Maupay up front, or be played on his own as a sole striker, if needed.

Brentford - Sam Johnstone

Sam Johnstone was one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers last season, and was unlucky to be relegated with West Brom.

Johnstone has the quality to be a Premier League keeper, as he showed last year, and should be looking to make a move this January.

A team that needs a goalkeeper is Brentford, who have been a much worse side since first-choice David Raya's injury in September.

Johnstone could be a smart pick-up for Thomas Frank's side, and they'd only have to spend around £10million bringing him to the club.

Burnley, Newcastle & West Ham - Nat Phillips

Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham all need to buy a centre-back in the January transfer window.

Burnley are set to lose James Tarkowski this summer, while West Ham have had to deal with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna both being out for some time.

Newcastle, on the other hand, need a decent defender to aid their chances of survival, with the likes of Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin being more than fine options in attack.

The player that three clubs should be targeting is Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who is the fifth choice option for Jurgen Klopp at the moment.

Having a desire to play first-team football, Phillips would be open to a move, and could be prized away from around for between £10-15million.

Chelsea - Lucas Digne

The severity of the injury suffered to Ben Chilwell will dictate what Chelsea do in January.

If the injury is as serious as reports have claimed, and Chilwell requires surgery, then Chelsea will need to bring in a left-back this winter.

The man for the job is Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour at Everton after a bust-up with Rafa Benitez.

Digne, on his day, could easily be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and his attacking output means he could easily slot into that more advanced wing-back role.

Whether a loan move or a permanent one, it's clear that Chelsea need a left-back this January, and Digne is the man.

Crystal Palace - Neco Williams

Crystal Palace have built a pretty good team, but right-back should be pretty high on Patrick Vieira's wishlist.

Liverpool's Neco Williams is ready to be playing regular Premier League football, but won't be doing that ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Reports claim that the Welsh international would be open to leaving Liverpool for first-team football, and Crystal Palace would be the ideal.

You won't be able to find many young right-backs with experience playing at international tournaments and in the Champions League, but Neco Williams has that.

The ability to play right-back, left-back and right-wing means that Williams could end up being a steal at just £10million.

Everton - Kyle Walker-Peters

As much as he's been a legend for the club, it's pretty clear that Everton need to work towards replacing Seamus Coleman.

With the rise of Tino Livramento, Kyle Walker-Peters has been forced to play left-back for Southampton this season, so would probably be open to a move.

A move for the former Tottenham man to Everton makes sense, especially given the fact he's only 24-years-old, can play right-back and left-back, and would be available for no more than £20million.

Leeds - Sander Berge

Sander Berge is far too good to be playing in the Championship, and a move to Leeds United this winter is exactly what both parties need.

Leeds are a completely different side without Kalvin Phillips, and with the England international out for the next few months, a defensive midfielder is exactly what Leeds should be targeting.

Berge has the ability to play as a sole defensive midfielder, further back as a centre-half, and even further forward as an advanced midfielder, something Marcelo Bielsa will like.

With Sheffield United unlikely to be promoted back to the Premier League this season, a £20million fee would be a fair price to get Berge to Elland Road.

Leicester - Joe Gomez

Just like many other teams on this list, Leicester have had issues at centre-half this season.

The injury crisis has been so bad that Ryan Bertrand, Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi have had to play out of position at centre-back this season.

It may be a stretch, but Leicester should try and prize Joe Gomez out of Liverpool.

The deal won't be simple, with Gomez likely to cost upwards of £30million, but given he's now Liverpool's fourth-choice centre-back, the promise of first-team football could be tempting to him.

On his day Gomez is one of England's best centre-backs, and he deserves to be playing regular football, and Leicester could be the team to offer that to him.

Liverpool - Denis Zakaria

Liverpool are a completely different team without Fabinho, so a replacement defensive-midfielder for when he is out should be high on the Red's priority list.

Denis Zakaria could be the man, with the Swiss international leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of the season on a free contract, he'd be available on a cut-price too.

The deal, unlike the Gomez to Liverpool suggestion, would be pretty easy to complete too, with around £7million likely enough to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

If Liverpool are willing to wait six months though, perhaps the better move would be to sign Zakaria to a pre-contract agreement in January, securing his services from the 2022/23 season.

Man City - Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has been a revelation for Fiorentina this season, and could be the man to shoot Pep Guardiola's team to other fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

The Serbian striker has scored 16 goals in 20 games in Serie A this season, and could solve the issue that Guardiola has right now without a recognised number nine.

The deal will be a complicated one though, with Fiorentina likely to demand over £60million for Vlahovic's services, but his goal tally suggests that the figure may be worth it.

Man United - Aurélien Tchouaméni

Just like it's incredibly obvious that Man City need a striker, it's clear for all to see that Man United are crying out for a defensive midfielder.

The man for the job is Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, with the 21-year-old impressing in his appearances for the French national team and domestically in Ligue 1.

The deal wouldn't be cheap, but given how desperate Man United are for a midfielder like Tchouameni, this deal could be worth the high price.

Norwich - Matt Grimes

If we are being honest, Norwich are likely to be playing Championship football next season, and their winter business will show that.

For Norwich, January should be about targeting a Championship player who has the ability to play Premier League football, but who would also be willing to stay with the club through relegation.

That man could be Matt Grimes from Swansea, with the 26-year-old impressing in Wales this season.

Grimes is a tidy player on the ball, and would be available to Dean Smith for around £5-10million, so well within Norwich's price range.

Southampton & Watford - John Swift

From one Championship player to another, John Swift from Reading could be a handy purchase for Southampton.

The midfielder has been fantastic in second's second division this season, with the former Chelsea man putting in 17 goal contributions in 21 games.

With the ability to link defence to midfield and midfield to attack, Swift could end up being a steal for either Watford or Southampton at just £5million.

Tottenham - Alessandro Bastoni

When Tottenham eventually make a signing, expect Antonio Conte to look towards the Serie A.

To make this realistic, that's where we've got Tottenham suggested January signing from, with Alessandro Bastoni being the man.

Conte knows Bastoni well from his time at Inter Milan, and he could look towards his former club for defensive reinforcements this winter.

Bastoni is a quality young defender, with his price tag of around £50mlliion proving that. While the fee may be steep, the player is worth it.

Wolves - Renato Sanches

With Joao Moutinho not getting younger, Wolves should probably look to add a midfielder to their ranks in January.

Reports have indicated that Renato Sanches was close to joining Bruno Lage's side from Lille in the summer, so perhaps the Midlands side should look to reignite their interest.

The box-to-box midfielder would be the perfect partner with Ruben Neves, with a deal of around £25million seeming to be quite fair for all parties involved.

