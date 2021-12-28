Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich were well beaten by Crystal Palace in their Premier League match on Tuesday afternoon.

Dean Smith would have been hoping his side would react after shipping in five goals against Arsenal on Boxing Day.

But they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Norwich fell behind after eight minutes when Odsonne Édouard found the back of the net.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp also got on the scoresheet as the hosts led 3-0 at half-time.

Norwich didn't concede in the second half but their fans inside the ground were still very upset.

They directed some of their frustrations at their 20-year-old midfielder, Billy Gilmour.

The Scottish midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at The Canaries from Chelsea.

He played the full 90 minutes during the game.

And the Norwich supporters weren't impressed with his performance.

A video has emerged on Twitter of Norwich fans at the game singing 'F*** off back to Chelsea' at the youngster.

That is so poor from Norwich fans.

Granted, Gilmour hasn't exactly been a success since joining the club and he may have been poor on Tuesday afternoon.

But to chant abuse like that at a player who is trying to do his best and make a name for himself in the Premier League is not acceptable.

It would not be a surprise at all should Gilmour's loan at the club be cut short in the coming days.

Norwich have now gone seven hours without scoring a Premier League goal.

They are rock bottom of England's top tier and three points away from safety having accumulated 10 points from their opening 19 games.

