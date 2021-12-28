West Brom transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Jordan Hugill's Baggies future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer reckons that West Brom should terminate Jordan Hugill's loan deal in January.

Hugill made the season-long loan switch from Norwich in the summer but he has scored just one Championship goal all season.

Therefore, Palmer thinks that the best solution for both parties would be for Hugill to return to Carrow Road and allow the Baggies to bring in another striker next month.

What are Hugill stats at West Brom?

Having scored 47 goals in the second-tier for the likes of Norwich, QPR and Preston, Hugill would have arrived at the Hawthorns looking to keep up that record.

But despite featuring in every one of West Brom's league games since his loan move, he's not been able to repeat some of his previous goalscoring exploits.

It took Hugill 10 games to get off the mark, eventually scoring in the 3-0 victory over Bristol City in October.

Since then, though, the former West Ham frontman hasn't found the net, and has paid the price by losing his place in the team, starting just twice since the beginning of November.

Overall, Hugill has scored just once in 20 games, which is fewer than defenders Dara O'Shea and Kyle Bartley.

With West Brom looking to continue their push towards promotion, Palmer reckons that Hugill will need to be replaced in January having failed to score the goals that were expected of him.

What did Palmer say about Hugill?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Well, he's scored one goal, so it's not worked out for either party in terms of goals. His work-rate, his endeavour and his effort has been fantastic, but what they need is goals, so for both parties it frees up money.

"They need a proven goalscorer, they're creating loads of chances, they're getting restarts, they're getting set pieces, they just need to convert. It's not worked out, so for all parties it's the right time for him to go back."

Who could replace Hugill?

Heading into the January window, the name on the lips at West Brom is Daryl Dike.

According to the Express & Star, the American striker, who flourished under Valerien Ismael at Barnsley last season, scoring nine goals from January onwards, is the Baggies' top target next month.

Dike is currently plying his trade in the MLS with Orlando City, but West Brom are trying to sort a loan deal with a view to a permanent in January to boost their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

