Every football fan is well aware of the dreaded 'commentator's curse' - and it struck former England full-back Ryan Bertrand in spectacular fashion back in December 2017.

Bertrand, who was representing Southampton at the time, was selected as the Man of the Match by the Sky Sports broadcast team during the closing minutes of the Saints' 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Moments after being confirmed as the recipient of the award, however, the curse was in full effect - as Bertrand proceeded to take one of the worst throw-ins ever attempted by a professional footballer.

The object of a throw-in - as its name suggests - is to launch the ball back on to the field of play. In this instance, however, Bertrand managed to throw it farther away from the pitch after something went very wrong with his release of the ball.

As you can see below, it was a terrible effort (and the home crowd let him know it), but nobody could ever accuse Bertrand of not being able to think on his feet.

Realising that the Sky cameras were in close attendance, the player aimed a smirk and a wink towards the Bournemouth fans before staring directly down the lens of the nearest television camera, tapping his wrist to joke that his error was a deliberate act of time wasting.

With the game finely poised at 1-1, he wasn't of course, but football could do with more small moments of comic relief like this.

Video: Ryan Bertrand's terrible throw-in vs Bournemouth in 2017

The match commentary team joined even in the fun following the gaffe.

"You can give that Man of the Match award back," joked one of the broadcasters. "Go and play in the under-10's!"

Departing St. Mary's after his contract expired back in June, Bertrand is now plying his trade with Leicester City.

Whatever happens in the 32-year-old's time with the Foxes, he'll likely struggle to be involved in anything quite as horrendous as this botched throw-in attempt again.

Full marks for the recovery, though!

